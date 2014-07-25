Peterborough United sign Michael Smith from Bristol Rovers

Michael Smith scored two goals during his time with Bristol Rovers

Peterborough have signed defender Michael Smith from Conference side Bristol Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old, who last week handed in a transfer request with 12 months remaining on his Rovers contract, moves to London Road on a three-year deal.

Smith made 50 appearances last season as the Pirates were relegated from the Football League after a 94-year stay.

"As soon as a fee was agreed I jumped at the chance," the Northern Irishman told BBC Radio Bristol.

Media playback is not supported on this device Smith 'grateful' to Bristol Rovers

"Football is a career, and I need to play as high as I possibly can."

Smith signed for Bristol Rovers in the summer of 2011 from Northern Irish Premiership side Ballymena United and made 114 appearances for the Pirates.

"I'm a Peterborough player now, but I wish Bristol Rovers the best of luck in the future," he added.

"I've not had one bad message from the fans. I know last year was a disaster for the team, so for people to give me their blessing is fantastic for me.

"The club gave me my first chance in professional football and I will be forever grateful."