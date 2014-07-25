Peterborough United sign Michael Smith from Bristol Rovers
-
- From the section Football
Peterborough have signed defender Michael Smith from Conference side Bristol Rovers for an undisclosed fee.
The 25-year-old, who last week handed in a transfer request with 12 months remaining on his Rovers contract, moves to London Road on a three-year deal.
Smith made 50 appearances last season as the Pirates were relegated from the Football League after a 94-year stay.
"As soon as a fee was agreed I jumped at the chance," the Northern Irishman told BBC Radio Bristol.
"Football is a career, and I need to play as high as I possibly can."
Smith signed for Bristol Rovers in the summer of 2011 from Northern Irish Premiership side Ballymena United and made 114 appearances for the Pirates.
"I'm a Peterborough player now, but I wish Bristol Rovers the best of luck in the future," he added.
"I've not had one bad message from the fans. I know last year was a disaster for the team, so for people to give me their blessing is fantastic for me.
"The club gave me my first chance in professional football and I will be forever grateful."