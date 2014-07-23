Garry Thompson: Notts County sign ex-Bradford winger

Garry Thompson (left) celebrates scoring against Arsenal with Bradford team-mate James Meredith in 2012

Notts County have signed Garry Thompson on a one-year deal following the winger's exit from Bradford City.

The 33-year-old was released by the League One side in May despite playing 46 games last season.

Thompson joined the Bantams from Scunthorpe in the summer of 2012 and helped them reach the League Cup final and earn promotion from League Two in his first season.

He is the ninth player signed by Notts boss Shaun Derry in the close season.