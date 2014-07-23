Dan Bradley: Alfreton boss Nicky Law welcomes midfielder's return

Bradley has played 90 games for Alfreton

Manager Nicky Law has welcomed Dan Bradley's return to Alfreton Town and says his energy will be a big asset.

The midfielder, 25, has agreed to re-sign for the Reds on a two-year deal just two months after joining Barnet.

Bradley has said the move to the London club was a "big mistake" and played for the Reds in Tuesday's 2-0 pre-season friendly victory over Walsall.

"He did smashing. He has got bundles of energy in the wide area and we looked a lot better in those areas," Law said.

"That was something of a concern for me after Saturday's game [against Port Vale].

"We are still waiting on the transfer forms from Barnet to totally finalise the move, but Dan is definitely back at Alfreton and we are delighted to have him here."

England C midfielder Bradley joined Alfreton in 2012 and played 45 times last season, scoring four goals.