Nigel Pearson: Leicester's Ulloa signing is good business

Ulloa was a prolific scorer for Almeria in Spain, with 39 goals in 90 games, before arriving in England

Leicester City's record signing Leonardo Ulloa is good value for money, manager Nigel Pearson has insisted.

The Argentine striker, 27, scored 26 goals in 58 appearances for Brighton during an 18-month spell before his £8 million move to the King Power Stadium.

Pearson told BBC Radio Leicester the deal should be put in perspective.

"We have paid a good fee, especially when you see some of the deals that have been done at Premier League level," he said.

Incoming Premier League strikers Alexis Sanchez - £35m (Barcelona-Arsenal) Diego Costa - £32m (Atletico Madrid-Chelsea) Enner Valencia - £12m (Pachuca-West Ham) Leonardo Ulloa - £8m (Brighton-Leicester) Rickie Lambert - £4m (Southampton-Liverpool) Lukas Jutkiewicz - £1.5m (Middlesbrough-Burnley)

"We've got a valuable acquisition in Marc Albrighton, who happened to be out of contract, so where do you draw the comparisons?"

Pearson said the Foxes have been sensible in the transfer market so far as they prepare for their first season back in the Premier League since the 2003/04 campaign.

Prior to the Ulloa deal, Leicester had only brought in Albrighton and fellow unattached players Matthew Upson and Ben Hamer.

Many of Leicester's Championship-winning squad have also signed new contracts, including captain Wes Morgan and top-scorer David Nugent.