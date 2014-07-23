Morecambe sign Tom McCready on non-contract terms

Morecambe finished 18th in League Two last season

Morecambe have signed Tom McCready, the younger brother of ex-Shrimps defender Chris, on non-contract terms.

The 23-year-old, who came through the youth system at Everton, featured for the club's reserves last season.

Midfielder McCready linked up with the League Two side after a scholarship in the USA with Limestone College.

"It's refreshing when a young footballer who is trying to make his way in the game is willing to sign for no wages," said manager Jim Bentley.

The Morecambe boss told the club website: "He's got savings so he's quite happy to sign for nothing and live off that while he does his stuff and tries to earn a permanent contract with us."

"He's come through a good youth setup at Everton. He's shown glimpses of promise and we're pleased to have him on board."