Gareth Bale: James Rodriguez confirms La Liga world's best

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale feels the club's £71m capture of James Rodriguez underlines La Liga's status as the best league in the world.

Rodriguez, 23, joins a huge number of stars in Spain, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Toni Kroos.

Luis Suarez will also be in action for Barcelona once his four-month ban ends in October.

"The Spanish League is the most exciting and the world's top players play there," said ex-Spurs star Bale.

Real Madrid spent a world record £83.5m on Bale last summer and the Welshman marked his debut campaign by lifting the Champions League.

"Barcelona or Real Madrid are always there, near the Champions League final or winning it," he said.

"The Premier League is a great league but we are attracting the best players to La Liga.

"It is great to be involved in it."

Rodriguez enhanced his own reputation by winning the Golden Boot at the World Cup, and scoring the goal of the tournament for Colombia against Uruguay.

World Cup winner Toni Kroos has signed a six-year deal with Real Madrid

It is coach Carlo Ancelotti's job to ensure his move from Monaco is a successful one.

There is plenty to aim for, with Real competing for six trophies this season starting with the Uefa Super Cup against Sevilla in Cardiff on 12 August.

"There is a special touch for me because the Super Cup is in my home town," said Bale.

"We will be going for everything but no team has retained the Champions League. We want to do that."