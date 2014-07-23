Aldershot Town sign midfielder Naby Diallo

Aldershot Town have signed former Weston-super-Mare midfielder Naby Diallo on a one-year deal.

The versatile 23-year-old, who joined the Seagulls in England's sixth tier in 2010, moves to the Conference Premier side after a successful trial.

Diallo, an ex-Bristol City and Bristol Rovers youth player, also previously played for Minehead Town, Gloucester City and Oldland Abbotonians.

"He's a very talented player," said Shots boss Andy Scott.

"He can play several positions and his versatility will help, but I think he can hold down a position in his own right."