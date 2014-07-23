Celtic to face Legia Warsaw in Champions League qualifying

From the section

Virgil van Dijk, left, grabbed two goals as Celtic beat KR Reykjavik 4-0 on Tuesday for a 5-0 aggregate victory in the second round of Champions League qualifying

Celtic will play Legia Warsaw in the third round of Champions League qualifying after the Polish side beat St Patrick's Athletic 5-0 for a 6-1 aggregate win.

The Irish outfit earned a 1-1 first-leg draw in Poland but were dismantled in Dublin on Wednesday night.

Miroslav Radovic hit the opener and Michal Zyro made it 2-0 after the break before Radovic completed a double.

Marek Saganowski scored the fourth and Conan Byrne netted a late own goal.

Celtic beat KR Reykjavik 4-0 at Murrayfield on Tuesday night for a 5-0 aggregate win to reach the third round.

Virgil van Dijk and Teemu Pukki both grabbed doubles to see off the Icelandic side in Edinburgh.