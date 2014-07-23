Celtic to face Legia Warsaw in Champions League qualifying
Celtic will play Legia Warsaw in the third round of Champions League qualifying after the Polish side beat St Patrick's Athletic 5-0 for a 6-1 aggregate win.
The Irish outfit earned a 1-1 first-leg draw in Poland but were dismantled in Dublin on Wednesday night.
Miroslav Radovic hit the opener and Michal Zyro made it 2-0 after the break before Radovic completed a double.
Marek Saganowski scored the fourth and Conan Byrne netted a late own goal.
Celtic beat KR Reykjavik 4-0 at Murrayfield on Tuesday night for a 5-0 aggregate win to reach the third round.
Virgil van Dijk and Teemu Pukki both grabbed doubles to see off the Icelandic side in Edinburgh.