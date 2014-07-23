BBC Sport - Manchester United: Wayne Rooney gets shooting tips from Van Gaal

Rooney gets shooting tips from Van Gaal

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal gets involved in a training session on the club's USA pre-season tour, giving Wayne Rooney and Antonio Valencia some shooting tips.

Van Gaal then gives Phil Jones a high five after the defender scored, before giving him some words of advice.

United play Los Angeles Galaxy in Pasadena on Wednesday, before games in Denver, Washington and Detroit.

Top Stories