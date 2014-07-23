BBC Sport - Manchester United: Wayne Rooney gets shooting tips from Van Gaal
- From the section Football
Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal gets involved in a training session on the club's USA pre-season tour, giving Wayne Rooney and Antonio Valencia some shooting tips.
Van Gaal then gives Phil Jones a high five after the defender scored, before giving him some words of advice.
United play Los Angeles Galaxy in Pasadena on Wednesday, before games in Denver, Washington and Detroit.