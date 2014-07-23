BBC Sport - Manchester United: Van Gaal slams Red Devils' pre-season schedule

Van Gaal vents over Man Utd schedule

Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal criticises his club's pre-season schedule, blaming "commercial activities" for the large amount of travel his players face.

United's tour will see Van Gaal's players travel almost 13,500 miles if they reach the final of the International Champions Cup, playing Los Angeles Galaxy in Pasadena on Wednesday, before games in Denver, Washington and Detroit.

"You have to travel distances, you have to fly a lot, you also have jetlag - that is not very positive for a good preparation," said the Dutchman.

