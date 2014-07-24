Sunderland striker Ignacio Scocco signs for Newell's Old Boys

Ignacio Scocco failed to make a Premier League start for Sunderland

Argentine club Newell's Old Boys have re-signed Sunderland striker Ignacio Scocco on a five-year contract.

Scocco, 29, known as "Nacho", arrived on a two-and-a-half year deal in January for £3.2m as one of Gus Poyet's four transfer window signings.

Although Sunderland avoided relegation the one-cap Argentina international failed to score in eight appearances, all of which came from the bench.

The fee has been reported in Argentina to be around £2.1m.

Scocco, who is returning for his third spell at the club having helped Newell's to success in the 2004 Apertura and 2013 Final championships, is expected to be presented to supporters in Rosario on Saturday.