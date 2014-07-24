Cardiff City will be Championship 'scalp', says Peter Whittingham

Peter Whittingham recently signed a Cardiff contract extension until June 2017

Peter Whittingham believes that Cardiff City will be the side that every other team is desperate to beat in the Championship next season.

The Bluebirds were relegated from the Premier League after just one season in the top flight.

But Cardiff are most bookmakers' favourites to top the Championship.

"Teams are going to want to try and beat Cardiff, we've just come down and we're going to be a massive scalp for them," said midfielder Whittingham.

There's going to be goals in the team and it's just a case of keeping it steady at the back and taking the chances Peter Whittingham Cardiff City midfielder

"But it's about how we approach games and we need to show everyone how good we are.

"It's a tough league, we know there's no easy games."

Cardiff have seen defender Steven Caulker depart for Queen's Park Rangers and Scotland midfielder Don Cowie join Wigan Athletic, while the club have also accepted bids from Leicester City and Crystal Palace for striker Fraizer Campbell.

Gary Medel is also expected to depart, with Turkish side Galatasaray the latest club to enter the race to sign Chile's World Cup star.

But to offset the departures, Cardiff manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has recruited striker Adam La Fondre from Reading, plus fellow forwards Federico Macheda and Javi Guerra, midfielders Guido Burgstaller and Kagisho Dikgacoi, plus goalkeeper Charlie Horton.

And Whittingham, who has committed his future to Cardiff by signing a contract extension until June 2017, believes the squad is looking more potent and experienced for the 2014/15 campaign.

"We know last year it was a case of trying to grind out results but the gaffer has tried to add firepower," said the 29-year-old.

"With the boys that are here there's going to be goals in the team and it's just a case of keeping it steady at the back and taking the chances when they come.

"The gaffer has brought in some players that know the Championship and know what it takes to do well, so it'll stand us in good stead.

"We've still got a core of the boys that did take us up, which is always going to be good, and it's a case of us just starting well."