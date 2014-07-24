Ben Davies is ready for Spurs 'challenge', says Osian Roberts

New Tottenham defender Ben Davies already has 10 Wales caps at the age of 21

Wales technical director Osian Roberts believes that Ben Davies will flourish at Tottenham Hotspur after making the move from Swansea City.

The 21-year-old full-back has signed a five-year deal at White Hart Lane.

Dutch goalkeeper Michel Vorm has also moved from Swansea to Spurs, with midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson going in the other direction.

"Ben is getting a great opportunity and... I'm confident he'll do very, very well there," Roberts said.

"He's going to a club that's battling to get into the top four in the Premier League, so it's another challenge for him.

"The first challenge was getting into the Swansea first team and keeping his place against tough competition.

"He's done that extremely well and he hasn't had a dip in form since he entered the first team two years ago, and obviously he's played to the same level at international level.

"So he's gone from strength to strength and so has his personality, his character. He's got his feet firmly on the ground and no doubt he will once again take this challenge in his stride."

Davies made his debut for the Swans as a 19-year-old in August 2012 and quickly established himself as first-choice left-back when Neil Taylor suffered a long-term injury.

His performances impressed Wales manager Chris Coleman, who handed the Neath-born player the first of his 10 caps in the 2-1 win over Scotland in October 2012.

With Davies now moving to Spurs, his fellow Wales international Taylor is expected to be Swansea's first choice left-back once again.

While Roberts understands that Swansea are losing a good player, he admits that having both Davies and Taylor playing regularly in the Premier League is a better outcome for Wales.

"Of course we want as many Welsh players as possible playing in the Premiership, they're up against the top players in the world and week in week out they're getting tested," Roberts added.

"If they're playing regularly then it prepares them appropriately for the the international game and... the better it all goes for the national team."