Thursday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

English Premier League side Sunderland are preparing to make a bid for Celtic defender Virgil van Dijk. (Daily Record)

But German Bundesliga club Hamburg are also keen on signing the 23-year-old Netherlands international and will table a £6m bid within the next couple of days. (Daily Express)

Meanwhile, Southampton will need to pay £10m if they want to sign Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster. (The Sun)

Legia Warsaw manager Henning Berg says his side are ready to "have a go" against Celtic in the Champions League third qualifying round after putting out St Patrick's 6-1 on aggregate. (Daily Record)

FC Groningen boss Erwin van de Looi hopes his team can focus during the Europa League qualifier with Aberdeen despite thoughts of 193 Dutch deaths in the Malaysian plane tragedy. (The Sun)

Striker Stevie May will once again prove to be St Johnstone's star in Europe against Lucerne this evening, according to Saints boss Tommy Wright. (Daily Mail)

Motherwell midfielder Stuart Carswell is eager to score against Stjarnan after 80 appearances without hitting the net for the North Lanarkshire men. (Various)

Rangers manager Ally McCoist predicts that the club's defender Lee Wallace will eventually take his place with the Ibrox greats in their Hall of Fame. (Daily Record)

The Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill insists the Scottish FA have made the right choice in hosting their Euro 2016 qualifying tie at Celtic Park. (The Sun)

Forward Brian Graham has vowed not to become Dundee United's forgotten man amid fierce competition for attacking places at Tannadice. (The Herald)

OTHER GOSSIP

Double-Olympic gold medallist Rebecca Adlington is convinced Scotland's Michael Jamieson will swim to victory in the 200m breaststroke final. (Various)

Reigning Commonwealth 400m individual medley champion Hannah Miley, from Inverurie, is adamant any success wouldn't be possible without her father, Peter, who is also her coach. (Daily Record)

Andy Murray is set to confirm that he'll keep Amelie Mauresmo as his coach as he prepares for the US Open later in the summer. (Various)