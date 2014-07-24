BBC Sport - Gareth Bale say La Liga is the most exciting

Spanish league most exciting - Bale

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale says La Liga is "the most exciting" league and home to the "world's top players".

The Wales international describes the Premier League as a "great league" but says it is "great to be involved" in the Spanish top flight.

Bale won the Champions League and the Copa del Rey in his first season with Madrid after his world record £85m move from Tottenham.

