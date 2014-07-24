Dougie Freedman: Bolton manager happy with 'honest' squad

Dougie Freedman became Bolton manager in October 2012

Dougie Freedman believes he has finally moulded an "honest" squad, nearly two years after becoming manager of Bolton.

Freedman took charge of Wanderers in October 2012, shortly after their relegation from the Premier League.

And the 40-year-old has overseen a large turnaround of players in an attempt to bring down the average age of the squad and the club's wage bill.

"I've got a very good and honest group of players at last," Freedman told BBC Radio Manchester.

"They're all heading in the right direction and they all want to work hard for each other, and you can see that in the team.

I don't have a lie down, I'm always looking, and we have got one or two things I feel very confident we can be working on Dougie Freedman

"Their only agenda is to work hard for the football club and give everything they've got."

Freedman has made several summer signings, adding a number of players who were on loan at the club last season on permanent deals.

One former loanee who will not be returning, however, is striker Lukas Jutkiewicz, who was a transfer target for Wanderers, but eventually joined Premier League newcomers Burnley for a reported fee of £1.5m.

"We're always looking for strikers, but strikers come at a premium," Freedman continued.

"I don't have a lie down, I'm always looking, and we have got one or two things I feel very confident we can be working on."