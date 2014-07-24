Sascha Studer: Mansfield Town sign Swiss goalkeeper

Paul Cox has targeted Europe for new signings this summer, with Fergus Bell and Alex Fisher arriving from AC Monza

Mansfield Town have signed Swiss goalkeeper Sascha Studer, subject to international clearance.

He joins from Winterthur and has played more than 30 games in the Swiss top flight, having made his debut at 15 when he became the youngest player to start a Swiss First Division game.

Studer, now 22, played in Tuesday's 2-0 pre-season friendly win over Leeds.

"I decided last year that I wanted to pursue a career in England, and I could not be happier," he said.

"The Leeds game was an amazing experience for me, and the fans were brilliant and got behind me. "