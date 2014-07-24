Ipswich Town: Mick McCarthy ends Leroy Lita interest

While at Swansea Lita had loan spells at Birmingham, Sheffield Wednesday and Brighton

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy has confirmed former Bristol City, Reading and Swansea striker Leroy Lita will not be offered a deal after a trial match with the Championship club.

However McCarthy told BBC Radio Suffolk he would take an extended look at Hungarian forward Balint Bajner.

The 6ft 5ins Borussia Dortmund player, 23, played in Tuesday's friendly against Colchester United.

McCarthy said: "Balint will be staying around for a few days, he did OK."

Midfielder Owen Garvan, a former Ipswich player now at Crystal Palace, will also continue to train with the Suffolk club.

"It's nothing ventured, nothing gained when it comes to trialists," said McCarthy.

"You can tell if they're for you or not almost straight away. Trialists are trialists, they come in, some get kept on, some get sent home and some get asked to stay a little bit longer.

"Owen's training with us, but only training with us. I took a look at him last year and I didn't think he was right. I just asked [Crystal Palace manager] Tony Pulis, if he's not going away with you [for pre-season training], can I look at him? Who knows, in the future something might happen.

"He's been around, he's a great lad and he's trained well, but nothing's happening at the moment."