Swansea City: Alejandro Pozuelo transfers to Rayo Vallecano

Alejandro Pozuelo has joined Rayo Vallecano from Swansea City for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old Spanish midfielder returns to his home country after just one season at the Liberty Stadium.

Pozuelo was signed from Real Betis on a three-year deal in the summer of 2013, making 36 appearances and scoring two goals.

However, his last appearance for the Swans was in the Europa Cup defeat against Napoli in February.

The move comes the day after Tottenham Hotspur signed Swansea City pair Ben Davies and Michel Vorm, with Gylfi Sigurdsson moving the other way.

And Spanish forward Michu has left for Napoli on loan, while winger Pablo Hernandez is believed to be on the brink of a move to Al Arabi in Qatar.