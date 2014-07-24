Luis Suarez could make Barcelona debut against Real Madrid

Suarez cannot train with his new club and is prohibited from entering the confines of any stadium until the end of the ban

Luis Suarez could make his Barcelona debut against rivals Real Madrid, with the first El Clasico of the season set for the weekend of Sunday, 26 October.

Suarez, signed from Liverpool for £75m this summer, is serving a four-month ban for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini during the World Cup.

He was banned on 26 June but the incident took place on 24 June, meaning he should be available at the Bernabeu.

The second El Clasico of the season is set for 22 March 2015.

Suarez was banned from all football-related activities by Fifa and cannot train with his new club and is prohibited from entering the confines of any stadium.

Defending champions Atletico Madrid begin their campaign against Rayo Vallecano on the weekend of 24 August, with Barca at home to Elche and Real hosting Cordoba.

Real could hand debuts to £71m forward James Rodriguez and German World Cup winner Toni Kroos against the newly promoted side.

Fellow new boys Eibar and Deportivo La Coruna begin against Real Sociedad and Granada respectively.

This week, La Liga agreed to use 'vanishing spray' - popular during the World Cup - to mark out the position of the wall at free-kicks.