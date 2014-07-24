Keith Andrews: Watford sign Bolton Wanderers midfielder

Andrew has scored 46 goals in 396 career appearances

Watford have completed the signing of midfielder Keith Andrews on a season-long loan from Bolton Wanderers.

Andrews, 33, who has 35 caps for the Republic of Ireland, appeared 37 times on loan at Brighton last season.

He began his career at Wolves, and also played for Hull City and MK Dons before joining Blackburn for £1.3m in 2008.

Moves to West Bromwich Albion and then Bolton followed, but after 29 appearances for Wanderers he was loaned to Brighton.

Andrews played in all three of Ireland's games at Uefa Euro 2012 in Poland and Ukraine, and was named FAI Player of the Year in 2012. Including loans, he has played for 11 clubs during his career.