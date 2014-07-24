Emmett O'Connor: Crawley sign Canadian midfielder

John Gregory was appointed Crawley manager in December 2013

League One side Crawley Town have signed midfielder Emmett O'Connor on a free transfer.

The 21-year-old Canadian, who has been on trial at the West Sussex club during pre-season, has agreed a one-year deal with the Reds.

He began his career at St Bonaventure University in the United States and played for Scarborough City Celtic in the Ontario Soccer League last season.

O'Connor is Crawley boss John Gregory's 13th signing of the summer.

Crawley Town's 13 summer signings Goalkeeper: Brian Jensen Defenders: Sonny Bradley, Ryan Dickson, Dean Leacock and Lanre Oyebanjo Midfielders: Gwion Edwards, Conor Henderson, Emmett O'Connor, Jimmy Smith and Lewis Young Forwards: Matt Harrold, Izale McLeod and Gavin Tomlin

"He was recommended to us, has come in and worked hard," Crawley boss John Gregory told BBC Sussex.

"I have to get some numbers in my squad and he is another squad member. If he was to start 10 games this season I'll be absolutely delighted.

"He is the sort of kid that just wants to be a player, works hard at everything he does and gives everything at all times."

Meanwhile, Gregory said trialist Collins John will be given more time to earn a deal with the club.

The 28-year-old former Fulham striker, who was most recently on the books at American side Pittsburgh Riverhounds, scored for Crawley in their 1-1 pre-season draw against Brighton on Wednesday.

"He worked hard and I tried to keep him on for as long as I could," Gregory said.

"He is a really genuine guy and wants to give his best all the time. He is playing for a contract as well.

"I have to assess his performance, fitness and attitude. He ticked a lot of boxes and we still have a couple more matches left."