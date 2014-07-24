Blackpool: Championship club's proposed Alfreton friendly called off

Manager Jose Riga has just eight players under contract at Blackpool

A proposed friendly between Blackpool and Alfreton Town has been called off after the Conference Premier side said their opponents did not confirm the fixture.

Championship club Blackpool have just eight players under contract and no senior goalkeeper.

In a statement, Alfreton said they believed the fixture was scheduled for Saturday.

However Blackpool insist the match was not part of their pre-season.

The Seasiders' tour of Spain was cancelled last week to allow new manager Jose Riga time to bring in new signings.

But a dispute over transfer targets between former Charlton boss Riga, who was appointed in June, and chairman Karl Oyston is yet to be resolved.

Blackpool have made just one summer signing - Estonia international striker Sergei Zenjov.

Five trialists, including former Tottenham goalkeeper Ben Alnwick and ex-Aston Villa striker Nathan Delfouneso, appeared in their 4-0 friendly win at Penrith on Saturday.

The club's only other confirmed pre-season fixture is against newly-promoted Premier League local rivals Burnley, on Saturday, 2 August.

Blackpool narrowly avoided relegation from the Championship last term and begin the new season at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, 9 August.