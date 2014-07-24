Jamie Cureton: Dagenham & Redbridge sign veteran striker

Cureton (right) has scored 238 league goals during his time in England

League Two side Dagenham & Redbridge have signed experienced striker Jamie Cureton on a free transfer.

The 38-year-old, who scored 11 goals in 36 appearances for Cheltenham last season, has agreed a one-year deal with the Daggers.

Cureton made his senior debut for Norwich in November 1994 and has scored 258 goals in 750 career appearances during his time in England.

Dagenham become the 14th club of his 20-year professional career.

Cureton has spent the vast majority of his playing days in England but had a brief spell in South Korea with Pusan Icons in 2003-04.