Luton Town: Jake Howells signs new Hatters deal

Howells made his Luton debut in a 1-0 defeat by Huddersfield in 2008

Luton Town midfielder Jake Howells has signed a new deal keeping him at his hometown club until the summer of 2016.

The 23-year-old has made 254 appearances for the Hatters, scoring 25 goals, including eight last season.

Howells told the club website: "It's what I wanted and now I can't wait to be playing in the Football League once more."

Manager John Still added: "Jake is a Luton boy and he has been terrific for this club and terrific for me."