Luton Town: Jake Howells signs new Hatters deal
Luton Town midfielder Jake Howells has signed a new deal keeping him at his hometown club until the summer of 2016.
The 23-year-old has made 254 appearances for the Hatters, scoring 25 goals, including eight last season.
Howells told the club website: "It's what I wanted and now I can't wait to be playing in the Football League once more."
Manager John Still added: "Jake is a Luton boy and he has been terrific for this club and terrific for me."