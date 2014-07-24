Torquay United sell youngster to Southampton for 'significant fee'

Torquay are back in the Conference Premier this season after finishing bottom of League Two in 2013-14

Torquay United have received a financial boost after selling 15-year-old goalkeeper Neal Osborn to Southampton for a "significant fee".

The Gulls have following relegation to the Conference Premier last season.

"This deal represents a five-figure sum for the club, and with add-ons for the future," said youth boss Geoff Harrop.

"I am so pleased we have been able to play our part in helping a local lad to ply his trade in the Premier League."