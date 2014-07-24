Torquay United sell youngster to Southampton for 'significant fee'
-
- From the section Football
Torquay United have received a financial boost after selling 15-year-old goalkeeper Neal Osborn to Southampton for a "significant fee".
The Gulls have following relegation to the Conference Premier last season.
"This deal represents a five-figure sum for the club, and with add-ons for the future," said youth boss Geoff Harrop.
"I am so pleased we have been able to play our part in helping a local lad to ply his trade in the Premier League."