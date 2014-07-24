Jake Bidwell: Brentford defender signs new contract

Bidwell made 41 appearances for Brentford last season

Brentford left-back Jake Bidwell has signed a new three-year deal, which will keep at the Championship newcomers until the summer of 2017.

The 21-year-old joined the Bees from Everton last summer following two successful loan spells at Griffin Park.

In total the former England Under-19 international has made 116 appearances for the west London club.

"Jake is a very talented young player and an outstanding professional," Bees boss Mark Warburton said.

"This new contract is just reward for his performances last season.

"We are looking forward to watching Jake continue to develop and perform in the Championship."