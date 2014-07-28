Everton: Muhamed Besic signs on five-year deal from Ferencvaros

Muhamed Besic has won 12 caps for Bosnia-Hercegovina

Everton have signed Ferencvaros midfielder Muhamed Besic for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old, who played in all of Bosnia-Hercegovina's matches at the World Cup, has agreed a five-year deal.

He joined Everton's pre-season tour of Thailand last week prior to their friendly with Leicester.

The ex-Stuttgart player is Everton's second summer signing after Gareth Barry moved from Manchester City following a successful loan spell.

"Muhamed is a young footballer who has developed massively in the last two seasons," Everton boss Roberto Martinez told the club's official website.

"He has been playing as a centre-half and as a defensive midfielder at an incredible level.

"He showed in the World Cup that he is a really mature footballer, that he covers the ground really well, that he is very dynamic and technically very gifted.

"He is bringing us really good strength in an important part of the side."