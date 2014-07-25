Friday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic defender Virgil van Dijk, 23, is keen on a move to Southampton - but the Scottish club want at least £10m for the Dutchman. Daily Mirror

Rangers manager Ally McCoist is confident injuries picked up on tour by Fraser Aird, Sebastien Faure, Richard Foster and Marius Zaliukas will not lead to long-term absences. Daily Express

Dunfermline manager Jim Jefferies believes the Pars must earn promotion to the Scottish Championship at the end of this season if they are to safeguard their status as a full-time club.Herald

Former Celtic striker Henrik Larsson's son Jordan, 17, has followed in his father's footsteps by joining Helsinborg.Euronews

Kenny Shiels, ex-manager of Kilmarnock and Greenock Morton, has been appointed head of coaching at the Forth Valley Football Academy.Herald

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland's netball team are eager to use the Commonwealth Games to move up the world rankings, even if they miss out on medals at Glasgow 2014.Herald