Tottenham: Ugo Ehiogu appointed coach of under-21 side

Ugo Ehiogu made four appearances for England

Tottenham have appointed former Middlesbrough and Aston Villa defender Ugo Ehiogu as coach of their under-21s.

The 41-year-old, who made more than 500 appearances at club level and won four England caps, has been working part-time with the club's academy.

He will be assisted by former Spurs academy player Matthew Wells, who steps up from coaching the club's under-15s.

On Wednesday, Spurs announced former captain Ledley King would coach their under-18 side on a part-time basis.

Tottenham finished 12th of the 22 teams in the under-21 league in 2013-14 as Chelsea's youngsters took the title.