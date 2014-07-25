James Wren: Nuneaton Town sign Tamworth keeper on free transfer

From the section

James Wren was a Walsall youth-team player before joining Burton Albion in 2011

Conference Premier side Nuneaton Town have signed goalkeeper James Wren from Tamworth on a free transfer.

The 21-year-old, who has agreed a one-year deal, failed to make a senior appearance for the Lambs after joining them from Burton Albion in 2012.

Nuneaton boss Brian Reid signed Wren after a successful trial, despite the player losing 10 days of pre-season after cutting his knee in training.

Wren left Tamworth after their relegation from Conference Premier.