Ashley Grimes: Walsall snap up forward after Bury release

Grimes has also featured for Swindon Town and Lincoln City on loan during his career

Walsall have signed former Bury forward Ashley Grimes on a one-year deal.

The 27-year-old failed to score in 18 Shakers appearances last term and left the League Two side by mutual consent just 12 months into a two-year deal.

Grimes previously played for Rochdale and Millwall, having started as a Manchester City trainee.

"Hopefully this move will reignite him so that he can reach the levels that I know he is capable of," Saddlers boss Dean Smith told the club website.

"He has fantastic technical ability and is one of the best finishers that I have seen. He will complement the way we play."

