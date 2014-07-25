Ashley Grimes: Walsall snap up forward after Bury release
-
- From the section Football
Walsall have signed former Bury forward Ashley Grimes on a one-year deal.
The 27-year-old failed to score in 18 Shakers appearances last term and left the League Two side by mutual consent just 12 months into a two-year deal.
Grimes previously played for Rochdale and Millwall, having started as a Manchester City trainee.
"Hopefully this move will reignite him so that he can reach the levels that I know he is capable of," Saddlers boss Dean Smith told the club website.
"He has fantastic technical ability and is one of the best finishers that I have seen. He will complement the way we play."