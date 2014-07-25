Alan Pardew: Southampton exits a warning for Newcastle United

Southampton lost England players Luke Shaw, Ricky Lambert and Adam Lallana over the summer

Southampton's summer departures offer a warning of the price clubs can pay for missing out on Europe, according to Newcastle manager Alan Pardew.

Saints finished eighth in last season's Premier League, with Newcastle 10th.

They have since sold Luke Shaw to Manchester United and Adam Lallana and Rickie Lambert to Liverpool, while boss Mauricio Pochettino moved to Tottenham.

"If you don't make the Champions League, the big teams come for your players," Pardew told BBC Newcastle.

"Look at Southampton. We're pushing every year to try to build and hopefully get to a stage where we make it without losing our players."

Newcastle signings so far this summer Daryl Janmaat Defender Feyenoord Jack Colback Midfielder Sunderland Siem De Jong Midfielder Ajax Ayoze Perez Forward CD Tenerife Emmanuel Riviere Forward Monaco Remy Cabella Forward Montpellier

The Magpies have been well backed by owner Mike Ashley this summer, with managing director Lee Charnley and Pardew, the former Southampton boss, working closely to secure their main targets.

Forwards Remy Cabella, Emmanuel Riviere and Ayoze Perez, playmaker Siem de Jong, midfielder Jack Colback and defender Daryl Janmaat have moved to St James' Park this summer.

And only Mathieu Debuchy of Newcastle's first-team regulars has left, with the French full-back joining Arsenal.

"It comes from having a very good relationship with Lee Charnley," Pardew said of the increased transfer activity.

"We've spoken every day and are on top of every transfer. We've pitched in and signed players that we think will give us a chance to push for Champions League."

Since returning to the top flight in 2009-10, the closest the Magpies have come to a Champions League return has been a fifth-place finish in 2011-12.

There was optimism last season they might challenge again last term, with Pardew's side sixth in December.

However, the loss of Yohan Cabaye to eventual Champions League quarter-finalists Paris St Germain during the transfer window was one factor in a late-season slide which brought just five wins from 19 league games between January and the end of the campaign.

"We have already shown signs that offensively we're much better covered then we were after Yohan Cabaye's departure," Pardew added.

"We have options, more options to come in and it's going to strengthen my hands to tactically change the team.

"At times last year we didn't have the option as we didn't have the players."