Claudio Ranieri appointed new coach of Greece

Claudio Ranieri finished second in Ligue 1 with Monaco last season

Former Chelsea manager Claudio Ranieri has been appointed the new coach of Greece after agreeing a two-year deal.

The 62-year-old Italian takes over from Fernando Santos, whose contract expired after the 2014 World Cup.

The Portuguese guided Greece to the last 16 in Brazil and Ranieri will now focus on qualification for Euro 2016.

The Greek Football Federation said: "The Italian coach is expected to lead our group to new successes with Euro 2016 on the horizon."

Ranieri has managed at 14 different club sides - including Juventus, Roma and Inter Milan - but is yet to test himself on the international stage.

During four years at Chelsea, he improved the team's Premier League points tally year on year and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2004.

He was sacked a year after Roman Abramovich's takeover of the club and was replaced by Jose Mourinho.

In his last post, Ranieri led Monaco to promotion to Ligue 1 and finished second on their return to the top flight in the 2013-14 season, before being sacked.