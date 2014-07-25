Magaye Gueye: Millwall sign ex-Everton striker

Gueye is Millwall's fifth signing of the summer

Championship club Millwall have signed former Everton striker Magaye Gueye on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old, who left Goodison Park this summer after four years with the Toffees, has agreed a one-year deal with an option for a further 12 months.

Gueye joined Everton from Strasbourg in 2010 and scored three goals in 39 outings for the Premier League club.

A former France Under-21 international, Gueye featured for Senegal at the Olympic Games in London in 2012.

The forward, who spent the second half of the 2012-13 campaign on loan at French side Brest, scored on his only appearances for Everton last season - the FA Cup fourth-round victory over Stevenage.

He becomes Millwall's fifth signing of the summer following the arrival of right-back Carlos Edwards, centre-back Byron Webster and strikers Lee Gregory and Ricardo Fuller.