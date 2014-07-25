Bobson Bawling: Crawley sign ex-Watford midfielder

Crawley Town manager John Gregory has signed 14 players so far this summer

League One club Crawley Town have signed former Watford midfielder Bobson Bawling on a free transfer.

The 18-year-old, who has been on trial with the West Sussex side, has signed a one-year contract.

Bawling came through the youth ranks at Watford, but left the Championship club earlier this summer without making a senior appearance.

"This is a big chance for me and one I am going to take," Bawling told the club website.

"I feel I have a lot to offer the gaffer and my team-mates and I'm desperate to repay the faith both he and the club have shown in me."

Bawling, who had a spell on loan with Ryman League side Wealdstone last season, becomes Crawley's 14th permanent signing of the summer transfer window.

"I've been really impressed with Bobson since he came here," Reds boss John Gregory said.

"He's a wonderful athlete, has got a terrific attitude and a lot of talent.

"He can play in a variety of positions and it's a credit to him that he has put behind the disappointment of being released by Watford to earn himself a contract here."