Luke Daley: Dartford bring in ex-Braintree winger

Conference Premier side Dartford have signed winger Luke Daley on a free transfer following a successful trial period during pre-season.

The 24-year-old, a product of Norwich's academy, spent the last two campaigns with Braintree Town, scoring eight goals in 60 league appearances.

"I have been impressed with Luke throughout the pre-season," said Darts boss Tony Burman.

"Luke has experience in Conference football and will be a good addition."

Daley made his first-team debut for Norwich in February 2009 and featured 10 times for the Canaries in 2009-10.

He has subsequently had spells at Plymouth Argyle and Lincoln City.