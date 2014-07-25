Calvin Andrew: Rochdale sign striker on two-year deal

Andrew made 45 appearances in total for Crystal Palace between 2008-2012

Rochdale have signed striker Calvin Andrew on a two-year deal.

Andrew made 10 appearances for York City last season after joining them on loan from Mansfield Town.

The 27-year-old began his career at Luton Town before signing for Crystal Palace in 2008, for whom he scored twice in 53 league appearances.

"I'm quietly excited about the prospects of working with him. The way we play football will suit him," boss Keith Hill told the club website.

Andrew's signing will bolster the newly promoted League One side following Scott Hogan's move to Brentford.

Hill added: "I was convinced when I first saw him. He has a great character and I believe that we can get the best out of him."