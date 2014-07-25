Cheltenham Town sign Matt Taylor and Koby Arthur

Taylor has played for Exeter, Charlton, Bradford and Colchester

Cheltenham Town have signed Bradford City defender Matt Taylor on a two-year deal and winger Koby Arthur on six-month loan from Birmingham.

Ex-Charlton centre-back Taylor signed for the Bantams last summer and still had a year left to run on his contract.

But the 32-year-old struggled for game time last term, playing four matches, and was loaned to Colchester United.

Ghanaian Arthur, 18, has made four appearances for his parent club and had a loan spell at Lincoln in March.

Taylor is Cheltenham's eighth permanent summer signing, alongside Jack Deaman, Omari Sterling-James, Paul Black, Andy Haworth, Asa Hall and Lee Vaughan.