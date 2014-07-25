Coventry City: Four sent off in first 29 minutes of AEL Kalloni friendly

Coventry City's 0-0 draw with AEL Kalloni was the League One side's third match in four days

Four players were sent off in the opening 29 minutes of Coventry City's pre-season friendly with AEL Kalloni.

City had Danny Pugh and Billy Daniels sent off, while Paul Keite and Manuel Dalgado were dismissed for the Greek side in Thursday's 0-0 draw in Italy.

Following Pugh and Keite's early red cards, the referee allowed both sides to replace the players.

"The referee made some really bizarre decisions," Sky Blues boss Steven Pressley told the club website.

"I've never seen anything quite like it.

"What I say, I say without any bias, and while you could make a case for the sendings off of the two opposition players, our dismissals were a little bit farcical."

Coventry had previously lost 3-0 against Serie A's Chievo Verona and beaten Roma's B team 2-0 on their tour of Italy.