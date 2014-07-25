Ben Alnwick: Peterborough United sign ex-Tottenham Hotspur keeper

Alnwick appeared just once for Leyton Orient after signing from Charlton in January

Peterborough United have signed former Sunderland and Tottenham goalkeeper Ben Alnwick on a three-year deal.

Alnwick, 27, was a free agent after his contract with Leyton Orient was cancelled by mutual consent last March.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson told the club website: "He has got vast experience and has played at the top level.

"He is a good goalkeeper, good size and is excellent with his feet, which is what I am looking for, someone who can play from the back."

Ferguson continued: "We feel with his quality and experience he will make a big difference to us. Jimmy Walker, our goalkeeping coach, has worked with him at Spurs and Gary Breen played with him up at Sunderland and both spoke very highly of him.

"He is very focussed, he realises he needs to get his career up to speed and the fact he has signed a three-year contract means he has a bit of stability. He can get settled in."