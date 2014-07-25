BBC Sport - Michael Smith thanks Bristol Rovers after Peterborough move

Smith 'grateful' to Bristol Rovers

Peterborough-bound Michael Smith tells BBC Radio Bristol he will be "forever grateful" to Bristol Rovers for giving him his first chance in professional football.

The 25-year-old moved to the West Country from Ballymena United in Northern Ireland in 2011.

He played 114 games for the Pirates, but opted to join League One Posh after Rovers' relegation from the Football League last term.

