Exeter City end their Brazil tour with a 3-1 victory

Jimmy Keohane was one of Exeter's scorers

Exeter City rounded off their tour with a 3-1 victory against a Brazilian Select team at the Rio Cricket Ground.

The Brazilian side, made up of a mixture of youngsters and former professionals, pushed Exeter all the way and led at the break.

However, the Brazilians tired and Jimmy Keohane, Matt Jay and Ollie Watkins all scored from close in to seal the win.

It was the second win of the tour after they drew their opening game against Fluminense's Under-23s on Sunday.