Pepe Reina: Liverpool keeper wants to end his career in Spain

Pepe Reina's father Miguel was a goalkeeper for Barcelona and Atletico Madrid

Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina would like to finish his career in his native Spain but admits there are not many opportunities to return.

Reina, 31, spent last season on loan at Napoli but is currently on the Reds' pre-season tour in the United States.

Napoli manager Rafael Benitez has ruled out bringing back Reina while Simon Mignolet established himself as Liverpool's first choice last season.

"All the big Spanish teams are covered in my role," Reina said.

"I see it as very difficult to return to Spain. It's normal though that over the years you want to return to where you came from, so we'll see."

Reina, who started his career at Barcelona before moving to Villarreal and then to Liverpool in 2005, says he is happy to stay at Anfield.

"I have a contract to respect with Liverpool. I'm training well and I am perfectly fine with my team-mates," he said.

"I am here to stay. I have not talked to Brendan Rodgers, I've been here for only four days and I am just thinking of training to my best and getting back into shape."