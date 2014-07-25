Oldham Athletic withdraw Miguel Llera contract offer

Miguel Llera played 25 times for Sheffield Wednesday last season

League One side Oldham have withdrawn the contract offer they made to unattached defender Miguel Llera.

The 34-year-old was released by Championship side Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season and had been training with the Latics.

Manager Lee Johnson revealed on Monday that the Spaniard had been offered a deal and that both parties would assess their options before committing.

But the Latics have now confirmed that Llera will not be joining them.