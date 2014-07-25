Exeter City chairman Edward Chorlton stands down

Edward Chorlton had been Exeter chairman since December 2009

Exeter City chairman Edward Chorlton has stepped down with immediate effect.

He had led the Grecians' board since December 2009, but was facing a vote of no-confidence by the Supporters' Trust, who own the club.

"Mr Chorlton wishes Exeter City AFC well in the future," said a club statement.

"He says the club has a professional board of directors, an outstanding manager, a very talented young team, and a group of hard working staff."

Exeter are currently after to cover cash flow problems after lower than expected attendances last season.