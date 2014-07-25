Jake Cassidy: Notts County sign Wolves striker on loan

Cassidy scored five goals in 10 appearances during his first loan spell at Tranmere Rovers in the 2011-12 season

League One side Notts County have signed striker Jake Cassidy on loan from Wolves until 4 January.

Cassidy's arrival comes after Magpies forward Jimmy Spencer was ruled out of the 2014-15 season with a knee injury.

The 21-year-old, a Wales Under-21 international, played 18 Wolves matches last term and scored once in the third loan spell at Tranmere of his career.

He signed a new one-year contract with Championship Wolves in July and has a further 12-month option on the deal.

Cassidy, who has scored 17 goals in League One during his spells with Tranmere since 2012, is the second Wolves loanee to join the Magpies, following winger Zeli Ismail's move to Meadow Lane last week.