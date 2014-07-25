Lewis Dunk: Brighton defender signs new contract
Brighton & Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk has signed a new four-year deal with the Championship club.
The 22-year-old came through the club's academy and made his debut in May 2010.
The centre-back, who made 11 appearances for the Seagulls last season, will remain at the Amex Stadium until the summer of 2018.
"Lewis has proved he is worthy of a place in our first-team squad and he has a very bright future ahead of him," Albion boss Sami Hyypia said.
Dunk has made a total of 65 appearances for the Sussex club and had a brief loan spell at Bristol City last season, where he featured three times.
"He has come through the club's youth system and developed as a player," Hyypia told the club website.
"It is now up to Lewis to work hard, continue learning and try to earn a regular place in the first team."