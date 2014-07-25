Jason Cummings and Hibs agree new three-year contract

Cummings scored during the recent friendly against Vale of Leithen

Jason Cummings has agreed a new three-year deal with Hibernian, keeping him at Easter Road until 2017.

The 18-year-old forward has been part of the first team since making his debut in November.

He scored twice against Hibs' relegation play-off against Hamilton but it was the latter side who eventually won the tie.

And, despite Hibs' demotion to the Championship, Cummings said it was "an easy decision" to extend his contract.

"I love being here at Hibs," he explained.

As long as he keeps learning, focusing and improving, he can go a long way and enjoy a good career Alan Stubbs Hibernian manager

"The past 12 months have been unreal for me - I've gone from working as a gardener to playing in the first team of one of the biggest clubs in Scotland.

"The jump has been big, but I'm confident I can now build on the start I've made and really kick on during the upcoming season.

"I've still got plenty to learn and I believe the coaches here will help me to develop into becoming a better player.

"Hibs gave me a chance and I will always be grateful to the club for that and I know this is the right place for me to progress with my career."

And manager Alan Stubbs added: "We're very pleased that Jason has signed a new deal - he is still very raw, but he is a young player with huge potential.

"He's only been in full-time football for a year, but has already made an impact and, as long as he keeps learning, focusing and improving, he can go a long way and enjoy a good career.

"We are getting the right balance in the squad with a blend of youth and experience and for the younger lads this season will provide them with an opportunity to show everybody what they're all about.

"Our supporters have already seen that Jason is a potential match winner and now it's about helping him to develop into a top-level striker, who can consistently perform well and score goals."