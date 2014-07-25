Julio Cesar: QPR recall Brazil keeper from Toronto FC

Julio Cesar conceded 14 goals in Brazil's seven matches at the World Cup

QPR have recalled Brazil goalkeeper Julio Cesar from his loan spell at Major League Soccer side Toronto FC.

The 34-year-old joined the Canadian club in February after just one appearance for QPR in the Championship.

Cesar played in all of Brazil's games at the World Cup and was the hero in the penalty shootout win over Chile.

In a statement, Toronto said: "We'd like to thank Julio for everything he brought to our club. He made an immediate impact."

Cesar joined QPR from Italian side Inter Milan on a four-year deal in August 2012.

Former England goalkeeper Robert Green established himself as first choice during Rangers' promotion back to the Premier League and signed a two-year contract extension with the club in July.